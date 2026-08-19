BTS meets Gemini: Google rolls out interactive features for fans

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i-dle’s Soyeon to make solo comeback in September
The upcoming release is her first as a solo artist in five years and two months, coming on the heels of a performance at Waterbomb Sokcho on Saturday.
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Big Bang releases 'BiiiG' for 20th anniversary, launches world tour
The K-pop group marks its 20th anniversary with its first song in over four years and a world tour opening in Goyang.
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KDI raises growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2% on back of AI boom
The increase in the think tank's projection from an earlier 2.5 percent comes after Moody's also reportedly upped its estimate to 3.5 percent.
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Stray Kids' 'This & That' debuts at No. 38 on Billboard Hot 100
The group's newest single entered the chart at No. 38, while the EP of the same name topped the Billboard 200.