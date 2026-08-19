BTS meets Gemini: Google rolls out interactive features for fans

From playlists to advice on lyric writing and dancing, “Unlock BTS” offers a new type of content with the boy band.

An image shows BTS-related features available on Gemini. GOOGLE

Want to hear words of encouragement from BTS or get a playlist that matches your mood? Google’s Gemini now has four new interactive features that fans of the K-pop act can try.

The features are available by entering the prompt "Unlock BTS" on Gemini and are available starting Wednesday.

Users can explore custom prompts from each member, ranging from song recommendations to advice on lyric writing and dancing. By answering questions based on the prompts, users can receive personalized song suggestions and various advice.

Other features include a BTS song-guessing game using emoji hints. Another provides a summary of major news about the band from the past two to three days, along with the septet's schedule for the next two weeks. Users can also learn Korean and English, with Gemini introducing words and expressions commonly used in fandoms and K-pop.

The prompts are available in English, Korean, Indonesian, Japanese, Hindi, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, French and German. The feature will soon be available in Arabic as well, according to Google.

To mark the launch of the new feature, Google released a YouTube video that shows BTS members using Gemini in their everyday lives.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]