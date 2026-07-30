BTS Grammy performance videos unavailable after awards boycott decision

Screenshots show videos of BTS's Grammy performances of "Dynamite" (2020) and "Butter" (2021) inaccessible on the Recording Academy website on July 30. SCREEN CAPTURE

It's unclear whether BTS’s Grammy performance clips were removed from the Recording Academy’s website or are temporarily unavailable. That hasn't stopped fans from asking questions, though.

Some BTS fans have raised questions after videos of the group's Grammy performances became inaccessible on the Recording Academy's website following the band's decision not to submit music for next year's Grammy Awards.

Videos of BTS's performances of "Dynamite" (2020) and "Butter" (2021) at the Grammy Awards are not accessible through the Recording Academy's website as of Thursday, with the links showing error pages. The Recording Academy archives performances from each year's Grammy Awards on its website.

It remains unclear whether the videos were removed or are temporarily inaccessible because of a technical issue.

Fans have speculated that the videos were taken down or made inaccessible after BTS announced it would not submit music for next year's Grammy Awards. All seven members announced the decision via their social media on Wednesday, saying they "hope music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language."

A statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. followed the next day, saying he was "saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year," but that he understood and respected their decision.

The controversy follows the Recording Academy's decision to introduce a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards for music from Asian countries including Korea, China and Japan. The announcement drew criticism that K-pop artists could be funneled into the new category rather than competing on equal footing in the Grammys' general field awards.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]