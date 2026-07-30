BTS Grammy performance videos unavailable after awards boycott decision

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September temple stay program to offer foreign nationals chance to experience Buddhist culture
The two-day, one-night program will open to both tourists and residents at locations around the country, with registration opening in August.
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Lee Chang-dong becomes first Korean director to receive TIFF's Ebert award
The acclaimed auteur will receive the Toronto festival’s career award as his newest film “Possible Love” screens at the event following its debut in Venice.
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Comedian couple Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expecting first child
The couple announced that Kim Ji-min is due to give birth early next year.
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Song Ha-young tops Picnic’s 'summer queen' fan poll
The fromis_9 member ranked first in Picnic’s annual fan vote after the group’s comeback with its second full-length album, “Glow ME.”