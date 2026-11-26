BTS during the Japanese leg of its "Arirang" world tour, held in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

Megaband BTS held the top spot on a newly established integrated music chart for Korea, Japan and China for the longest time during the first four months of the tracking period, with girl groups aespa and Rescene among the other standouts, streaming service Melon said Thursday.

Melon launched the Global-K Chart in June as a chart ranking K-pop artists based on music streaming data and various fan activity indicators on Korea's Melon, China's Tencent Music and Japan's Line Music.

Seven acts topped the new chart at least once during the tracking period between May 11 and Sept. 30. The seven are BTS, aespa, Big Bang, Le Sserafim, Riize, Stray Kids and ITZY.

BTS topped the integrated chart for 59 of the 143 days, more than any other act.

Global-K Chart also offers separate rankings for Melon, Tencent Music and Line Music, and BTS held the No. 1 spot for Line Music's chart throughout the entire 143-day period. It is also the only act to have taken the top spot on the daily charts of all three platforms at least once.

Rescene topped Melon most frequently, placing No. 1 for 61 days.

The girl group recently gained popularity in Korea, helped by its song "Love Attack" (2024) becoming viral and new releases including "Pretty Girl" in July. It also rose from No. 90 in the integrated chart on May 13 to No. 4 on July 9, marking the biggest rise into the top 10 during the tracking period.

For Tencent Music's chart, aespa held the No. 1 spot for the longest period.

A promotional image for music streaming platform Melon's Global-K Chart KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT

BTS and aespa also spent the longest time within the top 10 of the integrated chart, both remaining there for the entire 143-day period.

IVE spent 135 days within the top 10, Seventeen 119 days and Big Bang 112 days.

There were 42 artists that placed within the top 10 at least once, with boy bands making up 40.5 percent, or 17. Girl groups followed with 38.1 percent and solo artists with 21.4 percent.

"By extending our expertise in managing and analyzing music data to the Global K-Chart, we are now able to present K-pop trends shaped by fans around the world via a unified set of data," a representative for Kakao Entertainment, which operates Melon, said. "We will work to identify K-pop trends that transcend borders earlier and more accurately, while developing the Global-K Chart into a new standard for tracking such trends worldwide."

The chart had monthly active users (MAU) of over 5.16 million in October, about 2.5 times the 2.07 million recorded in its launch month of June. Overseas users accounted for around 85 percent of October's MAU.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]