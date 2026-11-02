BTS closes Latin American leg of 'Arirang' world tour with 14 sold-out shows

BTS members perform at the MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil as part of its "Arirang" world tour. The band held three shows in São Paulo on Oct. 28, 30 and 31. BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS drew 853,000 fans across 14 sold-out Arirang world tour concerts in Latin America, ending the leg in São Paulo, Brazil, before heading to Asia and Australia.

BTS wrapped up the Latin American leg of its "Arirang" world tour with all 14 shows across five cities sold out, its agency BigHit Music said Monday.

The K-pop megaband held three shows at the MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The shows marked the end of the world tour's Latin American leg, which started in Bogotá, Colombia, on Oct. 2 and also took the band to Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

All 14 shows were sold out, with a total of 853,000 concertgoers in attendance, according to the agency.

"We were looking forward to the shows because we don't get to meet [fans] in Latin America often," BTS members said in a statement. "We were excited even before arriving, and people have been amazing. The love we received was so big that we felt we needed to come back soon to give back to the fans. One of the happiest memories of our lives were made here, and we'll cherish these memories as we head back."

The Latin American leg marked a series of firsts and long-awaited reunions. The band performed as a full group for the first time in Colombia and Argentina, with Peru also a first-time destination. It returned to Chile in nine years and Brazil after seven.

BTS members perform at the MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of its "Arirang" world tour. The band held three shows in São Paulo on Oct. 28, 30 and 31. BIGHIT MUSIC

The concerts also brought in people from other areas. A total of 96 percent of Buenos Aires concertgoers came from outside the city of La Plata, where the concert was held, according to a survey conducted by the city. The concerts were estimated to have generated 53 billion Argentine pesos ($34.5 million) in economic activity, including accommodation, food and transportation, while excluding ticket purchases. Over 48,000 stayed in La Plata for at least a day due to the concert, with those who stayed spending an average of three-and-a-half nights.

In Bogotá, flight bookings rose 46.6 percent during the concert period compared with the same period a year earlier. In Lima, ride-hailing demand on the first day of the concerts surged to 15 times its usual level and climbed to as much as 48 times the norm after the show.

BTS is set to take its "Arirang" world tour to Asia and Australia, starting with shows at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 19, 21 and 22. The world tour will then move to Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne, Australia; and Sydney, Australia.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



