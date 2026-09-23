BTS blends Korean folk art with ‘Arirang’ for new ‘Dalmajung’ merch

Small pottery-shaped merchandise produced in a collaboration between BTS and the National Museum Foundation of Korea HYBE

The series, now in its fourth iteration, learns on the message of the band’s track “Aliens” and a Joseon-era (1392-1910) style of painting.

BTS will present traditional Korean painting-themed merchandise in collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea next Tuesday, its agency HYBE said Wednesday.

Dubbed the Dalmajung series, the upcoming merch will be the fourth edition since its first launch in 2021.

This year’s design draws inspiration from the message of “Aliens,” a track from the band’s fifth full-length album “Arirang,” as well as munjado, a painting in the National Museum of Korea’s collection. Munjado is a type of folk painting from the Joseon era (1392-1910) in which Chinese characters are decorated with symbols representing propriety, integrity and well-being.

A poster for BTS's Dalmajung merchandise pop-up store. Its design incorporated elements from Korean folk painting, known as munjado . HYBE

Specifically, the design reflects the paradoxical notion that what appears ominous can bring good fortune by using symbols that represent happiness, well-being and luck.

The design process also led to the invention of a so-called Korean munjado that combines 10 environmental elements meaning longevity, BTS’s name itself, “Arirang,” and the core message of “Alien.”

The 13-product lineup will include a small broom and pottery symbolizing sweeping in and holding good fortune, a fish-shaped magnet meant to ward off evil spirits, a mini pouch and more.

A separate pop-up store will open on the first floor of the HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, starting on Tuesday. It will run through Oct. 11. Reservations opened on the Weverse platform from 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Merchandise will also be available for purchase on the Weverse shop and at a souvenir store at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul starting next Tuesday.

A small broom produced in a collaboration between BTS and the National Museum Foundation of Korea HYBE

A fish-shaped magnet produced in a collaboration between BTS and the National Museum Foundation of Korea HYBE





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]