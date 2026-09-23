BTS blends Korean folk art with ‘Arirang’ for new ‘Dalmajung’ merch

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Ateez marks 8th anniversary with ‘Blue Drift’ photo book exhibition
The group will release a photo book and open an 11-day Seoul exhibition featuring unreleased images and multimedia displays.
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Seventeen's new unit of Jeonghan, Joshua to debut with 'Dreamscape'
Jeonghan and Joshua will debut their new Seventeen unit with the EP “Dreamscape” on Oct. 19.
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Astro’s Yoon San-ha named K-pop artist fans think best fits a webtoon lead
Astro's Yoon San-ha was voted the K-pop artist fans think is best suited to play a webtoon lead, topping Picnic's poll ahead of Plave's Yejun and Stray Kids' Hyunjin.
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Oneus opens a new chapter with ‘First Light’
The five-member group returns with its first EP under a new agency and its first full release since leader Seoho completed military service.