BTS, Blackpink choreographers to compete in dance showdown in Seoul

Six dance crews from around the world, including Korea's 1Million, will compete in the International Dance League's Seoul event next month.

Choreographers for BTS and Blackpink will compete in a dance battle in Seoul next month, the International Dance League (IDL) said on Wednesday.

The IDL’s Seoul series will take place in Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Hall on Aug. 1.

A total of six dance crew teams are expected to take the stage. The lineup includes Korea’s 1Million, Canada’s Brotherhood, Singapore’s Jam Republic, Norway’s Quick Style, New Zealand’s The Royal Family and the United States’ GRV.

Lia Kim, the co-founder of 1Million, has choreographed for girl groups Blackpink and Twice. Scott Forsyth of Brotherhood has collaborated with boy bands including BTS and Stray Kids. Julian DeGuzman of Jam Republic helped choreograph boy band NCT’s “Kick It” (2020), and Nasir Sirikhan did the same for BTS’s “Boy With Luv” (2019).

Connor Lim, the founder and CEO of IDL, likened Korea to a powerhouse, as it has produced some of the most influential choreographers in the world. He also said that he expects IDL’s usually fierce dance battles to only be more intense in Seoul.

Spectators’ tickets can be purchased at Ticketlink.

IDL is a global professional dance competition league that was founded last year. This year, the competition has already taken place in New York; Vancouver, Canada; and Sydney, Australia.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung@joongang.co.kr]