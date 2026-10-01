BTS becomes first pop act to gross $500 million on single tour

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Busan gets K-Tour Pass with transit discounts, free attractions
Foreign travelers can use the new pass for discounted transport, free entry to selected sites and local transit payments during the Busan pilot program.
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Police called over Keyvitup’s 3 a.m. music video shoot, agency apologizes
Residents living near Jemulpo Market in Michuhol District, Incheon, complained after the speakers blasted into the night.
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NewJeans member Hanni partially wins lawsuit against commenters over abusive posts
In July, the Seoul Western District Court ordered the two defendants to pay Hanni 100,000 won ($75) each in damages.
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Boy band Winner's Mino gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service
A court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song Min-ho, also known as Mino, on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.