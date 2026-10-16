BTS becomes first group to top 10 billion Spotify streams in a year

BTS surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams this year, powered by its album "Arirang," which has topped 5 billion plays.

BTS songs surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams this year, becoming the first group to reach the milestone in a single year, the band's agency BigHit Music said Friday.

Big-name solo artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny have surpassed this milestone before, but BTS makes it the first group to do so. The band's streams rose 122 percent from last year's 4.5 billion.

"Arirang," BTS's latest album released in March, was the main driving factor. The album drew more than 5 billion streams as of Wednesday, most of any album released this year on Spotify.

The runner up, Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," reached around 2 billion streams.

BTS also experienced 130 million streams on March 20 alone, on the day "Arirang" dropped.

Separately, the band also was named Artist of the Year at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards Japan on Wednesday.

BTS is currently on its "Arirang" world tour that kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi on April 9. The band performed in Japan, the United States, Mexico, Spain, Belgium, Britain, Germany, France, Canada, Colombia, Peru and Chile, and is expected to perform in Argentina, Brazil, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia until the end of the year.

BTS will also perform in Australia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, followed by more stops in Japan and the Middle East.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]