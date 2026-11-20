BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its "Arirang" world tour, held in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS became the first non-Japanese artist to surpass 10 billion streams in Japan, Billboard Japan data showed.

Megaband BTS has racked up more than 10 billion streams in Japan, in the first such record for a non-Japanese artist, the group's agency said Friday.

It also marks the fifth record for any musical act to accomplish in Japan, BigHit Music said, citing Billboard Japan.

A total of 27 BTS songs have each amassed more than 100 million streams in the country, including "Dynamite" (2020) with 1 billion streams and "Butter" (2021) with 600 million streams.

The group's fifth studio album, "Arirang," released in March, topped Billboard Japan's comprehensive albums chart in the first half, and also ranked No. 1 in terms of CD sales and streams.

"This milestone demonstrates how different hit tracks have enjoyed popularity over a long time," BigHit said.

On Thursday, BTS launched the Asian and Australian leg of its "Arirang" world tour in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities.





Yonhap