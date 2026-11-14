BTS and aespa lead Day 1 of the Melon Music Awards — as it happened

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K-pop’s 2027 calendar has some unfinished business — and brewing boy band showdown
HYBE, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment are expected to launch major new boy bands in 2027 as K-pop agencies seek growth beyond established acts.
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Court sides with Min Hee-jin in 2.5 billion won damages suits, citing freedom of expression
Belift Lab and Source Music said they will appeal after the court dismissed their claims, while a separate criminal case against Min remains with prosecutors.
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AHOF's Shuaibo voted artist most likely to make hiking clothes look runway-ready
The result spotlights gorpcore’s rise and how K-pop stars’ fashion versatility can connect with fans beyond the stage.
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CL reunites with producer Teddy at The Black Label
The 2NE1 member has signed with The Black Label, reuniting with longtime producer Teddy while continuing to work with her Very Cherry team.