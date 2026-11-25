A promotional poster for the 41st Golden Disc Awards, which will take place on Jan. 9 and 10, 2027, in Hanoi, Vietnam. RBW 패밀리 콘서트 기사 드래프트 - Claude

K-pop heavyweights BTS, aespa, IVE and Cortis are all up for both digital song and album honors at the 41st Golden Disc Awards, which will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, early next year.

BTS, aespa, IVE and Cortis have been nominated for main prizes in both the digital song and album divisions of the 41st Golden Disc Awards, Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show.

HLL, the JoongAng Group affiliate that hosts and organizes the Golden Disc Awards, posted the nominees on the show’s official website on Wednesday afternoon, which includes the Digital Song Division, the Album Division and Rookie Artist of the Year.

The 20 nominees in the Digital Song Division are: aespa; AKMU; Allday Project; Ashatree, Lee Ye-eun and Jeon Keon-ho; Ateez; BTS; Choi Ye-na; Cortis; Fromis_9; Hearts2Hearts; I.O.I; ILLIT; IVE; KiiiKiii; NMIXX; Plave; Rescene; Soonsoonhee’s Jihwan; i-dle’s Soyeon; and Taeyeon.

Another 20 artists and groups are nominated in the Album Division: &TEAM; aespa; Alpha Drive One; BoyNextDoor; BTS; Close Your Eyes; Cortis; Enhypen; EXO; IVE; Jeonghan X Joshua; Le Sserafim; NCT 127; NCT Dream; NCT Wish; Riize; Stray Kids; Tomorrow X Together; TWS; and Yeonjun.

The nominees were chosen from songs and albums released between early November 2025 and late October of this year, based on quantitative data such as digital consumption and album sales.

The rookie category has 15 nominees: A2O Lite; AEN; Alpha Drive One; And2ble; Chuei Li Yu; Evan , formerly Enhypen’s Heeseung; Flare U; Keyvitup; Lngshot; Modyssey; Naze; Ourbirthday; Tuide; Tunexx; and Vayonn.

The ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 of 2027. It will the first time the Golden Disc Awards has been held in Vietnam.

Singer Sung Si-kyung and actor Mun Ka-young will host for a third straight year.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]