BTS absent from Coachella 2027 lineup

Boy band BTS performs during its ″Arirang″ world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi. BIGHIT MUSIC

Coachella’s official 2027 lineup excludes BTS, while Jisoo, NCT, BabyMonster and Leenalchi are set to perform.

It’s official, megaband BTS will not perform at the next Coachella despite speculations it could take the stage at the festival, according to the festival’s official performer lineup released on Wednesday.

The upcoming annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place in Indio, California, from April 9 to 18, 2027.

Prior to the official announcement, fans had speculated that the megaband will headline the upcoming festival. The rumor followed reports that Goldenvoice, the company that organizes the festival, was intensely seeking to secure BTS’s appearance in the festival, according to music news outlet Hits Daily Double in September.

The CEO and president of Goldenvoice, Paul Tollett, visited Seoul in March to attend the band’s comeback performance in Gwanghwamun Square and was even seen enjoying the show next to HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

Even though K-pop fans won’t be able to see BTS on stage, other K-pop acts will adorn the stages of Coachella.

Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, will perform on April 9 and 16; boy band NCT will perform on April 10 and 17; and girl group BabyMonster will perform on April 11 and 18.

Blackpink's Jisoo performs during the group's ″Deadline″ word tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi on July 6, 2025. YG ENTERTAINMENT

Notably, band Leenalchi, known for blending pop music with pansori (traditional Korean opera), will also perform on April 9 and 16. The band is best known for its 2020 hit “Tiger Is Coming.”

Pop singers Dua Lipa, Madonna, Tame Impala — known to K-pop fans for his collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie for “Dracula” — and SZA will headline the festival.

Passes for the festival will go on sale on Friday.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]