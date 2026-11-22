From left: Gain of girl group Brown Eyed Girls; Gain's handwritten letter to her fans, announcing that she is resuming her career, posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 20 SCREEN CAPTURE

Gain announced that she is resuming her career after she was fined in 2021 for violating the Narcotics Control Act by using propofol, a sedative categorized as a narcotic in Korea.

Girl group Brown Eyed Girls’ Gain announced on Friday that she is resuming her career five years after she was fined for illegally using propofol, a sedative categorized as a narcotic in Korea.

“I’m doing well. I’m finally getting back to work,” the singer wrote in a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram account. “It took a tremendous amount of courage [to return], but I’m too lonely to keep being on my own any longer. I miss my fans.”

“I’m on YouTube now,” she added. “I’ll work hard in everything that I do, if only for the fans who didn’t forget me and waited for me all this time.”

Gain debuted in 2006 as a member of Brown Eyed Girls, a four-member act best known for hits such as “Abracadabra” (2009) and “Sixth Sense” (2011).

She was indicted for using propofol in 2019, and the Suwon District Court ordered her to pay a fine of 1 million won ($743) in 2021 for violating the Narcotics Control Act.

“Gain suffered from severe pain, depression and a serious sleep disorder for a long time due to an accumulation of injuries […] sustained during her career,” her agency Mystic Story said at the time. “In the process, she made an unwise choice.”

“Although both [she] and the agency recognized that [taking propofol] was socially inappropriate behavior, we did not apologize for the wrongdoing and caused additional concern with the sudden news,” the agency continued. “We bow our heads deeply and offer our apologies.”

After stepping away from the spotlight, she appeared on singer Lim Seul-ong’s YouTube channel last year and released “We Fell in Love” (2025) with Jo Kwon, a remake of the duet that the two first released in 2009, when they posed as a couple on the MBC reality show “We Got Married” (2008-17).





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]