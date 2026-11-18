While filming has wrapped, tvN said it will do its best to minimize viewer discomfort in the wake of the incident and the actor’s public apology.

The cable channel tvN vowed to minimize viewer discomfort with the upcoming second season of "The Village Barber" after cast member Ko Kyung-pyo admitted to a drunk-driving accident

“We learned of the incident through news reports shortly before the show's premiere, and we are taken aback by this unexpected development and deeply regret the situation,” the production team said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Filming for ‘The Village Barber’ was completed this summer, and the show is set to premiere in Korea and on multiple international streaming services.”

Editing had already progressed well into the later episodes of the show, the production team said.

“‘The Village Barber’ follows three regular cast members who live together and interact with residents in various ways,” the production team said.

Ko was joined by actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi.

“The cast members’ individual roles and appearances are integral to the show's format, so there are practical limits to what we can do,” the production team said. “Even so, we will make every effort to address viewers’ concerns without compromising the viewing experience.”

Ko admitted to crashing his car into a sanitation truck while driving under the influence of alcohol in Mapo District, western Seoul, at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. His blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08 percent, high enough for his license to be revoked.

Ko posted an apology on social media on Sunday, the day after the accident, announcing that he would suspend all scheduled activities.

His fan meet and greet event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Ko’s appearances are also being cut from a string of entertainment programs. MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” (2019–), tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-side” and “Amazing Saturday” (2018–), and Tving’s “Great Escape: Urban Legends” have all decided to edit out as much of his footage as possible.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]