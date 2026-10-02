BoyNextDoor breaks into Billboard’s Top Tours, lands at No. 26

Read more
-
Riize's Anton named Saint Laurent ambassador
The Riize singer attended Saint Laurent’s Paris show in a black suit after being named an ambassador for the luxury house.
-
Beer, Pikachu and Psy, oh my: Gangnam Festival returns with a street takeover
Gangnam Festival will close major roads for a weekend of parades, free concerts, food, beer and a marathon.
-
BTS named Bogotá guests of honor as 'Arirang' tour arrives in Colombia
Bogotá honored BTS ahead of its first group concerts in Colombia, where the “Arirang” tour is expected to draw major visitor spending.
-
'이젠 세계가 주목해'... 환호와 비판 너머 '군드릭 라마' 공군 장병이 하고팠던 말