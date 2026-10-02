BoyNextDoor breaks into Billboard’s Top Tours, lands at No. 26

Boy band BoyNextDoor performs during the group’s three-day “Knock On Vol. 2” world tour kickoff at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, held from July 17 to 19. KOZ ENTERTAINMENT

The K-pop sextet ranked No. 26 on Billboard’s August Top Tours chart after grossing $5.8 million from six world tour concerts.

BoyNextDoor ranked No. 26 on Billboard's Top Tours chart for August, marking the first time the boy band entered the chart, its agency KOZ Entertainment said on Friday.

The Top Tours chart ranks highest-grossing concert tours globally, with August's chart using figures reported to Billboard Boxscore for engagements that month.

The boy band held six concerts through its world tour “Knock On Vol. 2" during the counting period. Ticket sales amounted to $5.8 million, with 69,300 concertgoers, according to the agency.

BoyNextDoor is also the only K-pop act that debuted within the past five years to rank in the chart, its agency said.

The boy band debuted in May 2023 and is known for songs such as “But I Like You” (2023), “Earth, Wind & Fire” (2024) and “If I Say, I Love You” (2025).

The sextet released repackage album “Home: Deluxe” on Monday. It is also on its “Knock On Vol. 2" world tour, scheduled to hold a two-day show in Chiba, Japan, on Oct. 10 and 11.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]