K-pop boy band xikers will release its third Japanese single, 'JOY!,' on Jan. 20, featuring a bright pop title track about escaping a dull routine.

Boy band xikers will release its third Japanese single "JOY!" on Jan. 20, about a year and a half after the release of "Up All Night" in 2025.

The concept photo unveiled on the band's Japanese social media on Wednesday showed the 10 members posing in an empty swimming pool.

The title track of the single, "JOY!", is about boys who want to "break out of a dull and boring routine," according to the band's agency KQ Entertainment on Thursday. Such messages will be featured in a bright pop sound.

xikers first teased the single release during its meet and greet on Oct. 4, where the band members had promised a Japanese release in the winter.

The band's eighth Korean EP "Route Zero: The Calling" sold over 370,000 copies in the first week of its release on Nov. 2, a record high for the band.

xikers debuted in March 2023 as KQ Entertainment's second boy band after Ateez. The band made its Japanese debut in August 2024.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]