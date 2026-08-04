Boy band Xdinary Heroes to hold third fan meet and greet

For the three-day "The X-Town" event, Xdinary Heroes will transform into sheriffs, fill the venue with rock music and interact with Villains, the official name of its fandom.

Boy band Xdinary Heroes will hold its third fan meet and greet next month, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Tuesday.

Titled “The X-Town,” the event will take place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, for three consecutive days from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20.

The members will transform into sheriffs and fill the venue with their rock music as they interact with Villains, the official name of their fandom.

A poster for boy band Xdinary Heroes' upcoming “The X-Town” fan meet and greet JYP ENTERTAINMENT

Details can be found on the band’s official social media accounts.

The group’s upcoming fan meet and greet will be the third of its kind, following the previous events in July 2023 and January.

Xdinary Heroes debuted in December 2021 and is known for works such as “Happy Death Day” (2021), “Hello, World!” (2022), “Deadlock” (2023), “FiRE (My Sweet Misery)” (2025) and “X room.””

The band’s name, short for “Extraordinary Heroes,” embodies the idea that anyone can become a hero.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]



