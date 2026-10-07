Boy band TWS to drop second single 'TO US' in November

Stills of boy band TWS's members in a video teasing the release of the group's single “TO US” PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

The upcoming single comes around six months after the release of its fifth EP "No Tragedy" in April and will feature candid stories about universal emotions and concerns.

Boy band TWS will return with its second single “TO US” on Nov. 2, its agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday.

The single comes around six months after the release of its fifth EP “No Tragedy” in April.

The upcoming single will feature candid stories about universal emotions and concerns, according to the agency. To tease its release, a video of the members discussing moments when they’ve felt nervous or the most alive was uploaded to its YouTube channel on Wednesday.

TWS debuted under Pledis Entertainment in 2024 with the EP “Sparkling Blue.” The sextet, comprising members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, is known for its songs “Plot Twist” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown!” (2025).





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



