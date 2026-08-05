Boy band Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium

A poster for boy band Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun's first pitch at Dodger Stadium in California on Aug. 13 LA DODGERS

After taking the mound, the singer will attend the Summer Concert Series hosted by "Good Morning America" (1975–) and other U.S. events as part of efforts to expand his activities in the country.

Boy band Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun will throw the ceremonial first pitch for the LA Dodgers in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, his agency BigHit Music said on Wednesday.

The singer’s first pitch follows those by BTS’s V on Aug. 25 last year and football star Son Heung-min’s on Aug. 27 last year at the same stadium.

Along with taking the mound, Yeonjun will perform as part of Korean Heritage Night, MLB’s flagship cultural event that aims to promote Korean culture among baseball fans and facilitate people-to-people exchanges between them and Korean communities.

The singer has recently expanded his activities in the United States following the release of his second EP “No Labels: Part 02” and its title track “Ice Cream.”

He is set to appear at the 2026 Summer Concert Series, hosted by U.S. broadcaster ABC’s “Good Morning America” (1975–), in New York City’s Central Park on Wednesday. He will become the second Korean solo artist to perform at the event after BTS’s Jungkook in 2023.

He will then perform at the “Z100’s Summer Bash ’26 Presented By Wells Fargo” music festival in New York City on Thursday. He is also scheduled to hold a solo performance at the Billboard-hosted “One Night Only” live show on August 12.

Yeonjun debuted as a member of Tomorrow X Together in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.” The group has five members: Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]