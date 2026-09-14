Boy band Stray Kids headlines Rock in Rio in front of 100,000-strong crowd

Read more
-
Tomorrow X Together announces venue for Seoul concert to kickstart world tour
The boy boand will launch its fifth world tour with three KSPO Dome concerts from Nov. 13 to 15, with tickets going on sale in October.
-
ILLIT to release fifth EP 'Break Even' on Oct. 26
The five-member girl group will release its fifth EP on Oct. 26, signaling a sharper stance on one-sided relationships.
-
NCT Wish to return with fourth EP ‘I Spy’ in October
The NCT subunit will release a new six-track EP on the heels of selling more than a million copies of its last album earlier this year.
-
BigHit Music launches 2026 global audition for aspiring male K-pop artists
The BTS label is accepting online applications through Dec. 5 and holding walk-in auditions in 15 cities worldwide.