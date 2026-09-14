Boy band Stray Kids headlines Rock in Rio in front of 100,000-strong crowd

K-pop group Stray Kids performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12. AP/YONHAP

The octet shared the stage with the likes of Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5 and Elton John.

K-pop band Stray Kids sent a crowd of 100,000 into a frenzy at Brazil's Rock in Rio, one of the world's largest music events.

The eight-member group headlined the festival Friday evening at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, sharing the lineup with international heavyweights, including Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5 and Elton John.

With the performance, Stray Kids became the first K-pop act to headline the festival.

"Rock in Rio allowed fans to bring lightsticks into the venue in recognition of K-pop's concert culture for the first time since its first edition in 1985, making tangible the influence of headliner Stray Kids," the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said in a release.

During its set, the group performed a string of hits, including "Topline" (2023), "S-Class" (2023), "God's Menu" (2020), "Chk Chk Boom" (2024), "Lalalala" (2023) and "This & That," according to JYP.

Stray Kids is set for its own Latin American festival tour, "Stray City," with shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Buenos Aires, and Sept. 25 and 26 in Mexico City.





Yonhap