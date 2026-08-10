Boy band SHINee's Onew to release fourth Japanese single in September

A still from the trailer of boy band SHINee's Onew's fourth Japanese solo single “Kakera” GRIFFIN ENTERTAINMENT

To celebrate the release of "Kakera," which will drop on Sept. 16, Onew will host a concert titled "2026 Onew Concert [Onew The Live: Q]" in Tokyo on Sept. 22 and 23.

Boy band SHINee’s Onew will release his fourth Japanese single “Kakera” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to his agency Griffin Entertainment on Monday.

“Kakera” is the singer’s first release in about a year. He previously dropped his second Japanese EP “Saku” in October last year.

To celebrate the single’s release, Onew will host a concert titled “2026 Onew Concert [Onew The Live: Q]” in Tokyo on Sept. 22 and 23.

Onew debuted as a member of SHINee under SM Entertainment in May 2008. He signed with Griffin Entertainment in 2024, becoming the first artist to join the then-newly established agency.

Since starting his solo career in 2018, Onew has released various works, including five Korean EPs, two Japanese EPs and two Korean full-length albums. He also worked as an actor, appearing in the KBS drama “Descendants of the Sun” (2016).





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]