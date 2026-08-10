Boy band SHINee's Onew to release fourth Japanese single in September

Read more
-
Actor Kim Ji-won donates 100 million won for pediatric patients
The actor donated to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to support low-income pediatric patients and improve treatment facilities.
-
Twice’s Jeongyeon begins new chapter with Varo Entertainment
The Twice member said the move marks a new acting chapter while stressing that her group activities and fans remain her top priority.
-
Seventeen’s Seungkwan, Dino set enlistment date
Seungkwan and Dino will enlist together on Oct. 26, while Mingyu begins alternative service on Sept. 10, Pledis Entertainment said.
-
Eric of The Boyz signs with Grid Entertainment
The singer hopes to “show new sides” of himself with the label, while continuing band activities under another agency.