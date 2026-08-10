Boy band SHINee's Onew to release fourth Japanese single in September

To celebrate the release of "Kakera," which will drop on Sept. 16, Onew will host a concert titled "2026 Onew Concert [Onew The Live: Q]" in Tokyo on Sept. 22 and 23.

Shin Woo-jin
SHIN WOO-JIN News Reporter
Published
A still from the trailer of boy band SHINee's Onew's fourth Japanese solo single “Kakera”

Boy band SHINee’s Onew will release his fourth Japanese single “Kakera” at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to his agency Griffin Entertainment on Monday.

“Kakera” is the singer’s first release in about a year. He previously dropped his second Japanese EP “Saku” in October last year.

To celebrate the single’s release, Onew will host a concert titled “2026 Onew Concert [Onew The Live: Q]” in Tokyo on Sept. 22 and 23.

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Onew debuted as a member of SHINee under SM Entertainment in May 2008. He signed with Griffin Entertainment in 2024, becoming the first artist to join the then-newly established agency.

Since starting his solo career in 2018, Onew has released various works, including five Korean EPs, two Japanese EPs and two Korean full-length albums. He also worked as an actor, appearing in the KBS drama “Descendants of the Sun” (2016).


BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

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