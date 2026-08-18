Boy band SF9 expands activities as group, individuals ahead of 10th anniversary

Members Inseong released his first solo EP in January, Jaeyoon starred in the ballet "Navillera" in May and Chani made his theater debut in the play "Dead Poets Society" in July.

As boy band SF9 approaches the 10th anniversary of its debut this month, its members continue to explore their individual interests and talents in other realms, including acting, musical theater and more.

Inseong released his first solo EP “Crossfade:” in January and has been taking part in ENA’s variety show “Idol Dispatch Work” — a program in which idols temporarily take on unfamiliar jobs by working in place of office employees on vacation — since June.

Jaeyoon marked his first foray into ballet with “Navillera” in May, and Chani made his theater debut in July, starring as Neil Perry in the play “Dead Poets Society,” based on the 1989 film of the same name.







Even as members began their mandatory military service in 2022 — with Tae-yang and Zuho starting theirs this year — they have consistently continued their group activities, releasing EPs such as “Fantasy” (2024) and “Love Race” (2025). They also dropped the special album “About Love” in March after Dawon was discharged from the army.

Youngbin, Hwiyoung and Chani have even contributed to the band as songwriters, according to its agency, FNC Entertainment.

SF9 debuted under FNC Entertainment with the single “Feeling Sensation” on Oct. 5, 2016. The group started with nine members but now consists of eight after Rowoon left in 2023. The current members are Yoo Tae-yang, Youngbin, Zuho, Hwiyoung, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon and Chani.

The band is well known for hits including “O Sole Mio” (2017) and “Good Guy” (2020).

Its 10th-anniversary album, “Tenacity,” will be released on Aug. 26. The octet has been promoting the upcoming album and comeback on the website “Break The Cage.”





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]