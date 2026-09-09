Boy band Seventeen's Jun to star in Chinese film 'Summer Never Ends'

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Drink Diplo's tea, try Riize's snacks at Spotify's 'Best Place to Be a Fan'
The four-day Seoul event pairs live performances with interactive rooms and personalized fan experiences featuring artists including Riize, Diplo and Dynamicduo.
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NCT’s Jaehyun tops fan poll for most ‘heart-fluttering’ live voice
Jaehyun led a global Picnic fan poll which deemed his voice “more heart-fluttering” on live broadcasts than on stage.
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Ticket sales begin for boy band Enhypen's 'Destiny' VR concert
The first round of ticket sales for Enhypen's second virtual reality (VR) concert is for the first batch of showings from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8.
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OUI Entertainment's new boy band to debut within this year
The agency behind WEi plans to debut its new multinational group, tentatively called Ouiboys, by the end of 2026.