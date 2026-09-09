Boy band Seventeen's Jun to star in Chinese film 'Summer Never Ends'

A teaser poster for the upcoming Chinese film “Summer Never Ends,” starring Jun, a Chinese member of boy band Seventeen SCREEN CAPTURE

Jun will play the male lead, a college student who works part-time at a photo studio and reconnects with his childhood crush.

Jun, a Chinese member of boy band Seventeen, is scheduled to star in the Chinese movie “Summer Never Ends,” according to his agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.

The singer is set to play the male lead, a college student who works part-time at a photo studio and reconnects with his childhood crush. The film focuses on how grown-ups spend their summer vacation.

The film’s release date has not been announced.

Jun previously played a villain in the Chinese action film “The Shadow’s Edge” (2025).

Seventeen, which comprises 13 members, debuted in May 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, which HYBE acquired in 2020. The band is known for hits such as “Very Nice” (2016), “Hot” (2022), “Super” (2023) and “Cheers to youth” (2024).

All 13 members of the band agreed to renew their contract with Pledis Entertainment for the second time in July.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]