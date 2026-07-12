Boy band Seventeen's Dino to release song for K-drama 'Dream to You,' solo EP

The cover image of boy band Seventeen member Dino's song “Beyond the Dream,” part of the soundtrack of the ENA drama “Dream to You” PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

The song "Beyond the Dream" is part of the soundtrack for the ENA rom-com drama series "Dream to You," while the EP "吉Board" will be released under Dino's alter ego, Pi Cheolin.

Dino of boy band Seventeen MUSICBUDDY

Singer Dino of boy band Seventeen will release a song for a drama soundtrack, “Beyond the Dream,” and his first solo EP, “吉Board,” in the coming weeks, his agency Pledis Entertainment said on Sunday.

“Beyond the Dream,” which will be released on Monday, is part of the soundtrack for the ENA rom-com drama series “Dream to You.” It is an uplifting track that conveys a hopeful and motivational message through its rock sound and Dino’s strong vocals, according to the agency.

The singer will then release a solo EP on Aug. 3 as “Pi Cheolin” — his alter ego.

GoogleAdmanager-KJD

Through the upcoming album, Dino positions himself as a street producer who transforms personal anecdotes into “merriment,” reinventing various musical genres in the process, Pledis Entertainment said.

Dino debuted as the youngest member of Seventeen with the EP “17 Carat” in May 2015. The 13-member band is best known for songs such as “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019) and “Left & Right” (2020).

He has since participated in various music productions and is credited in his first solo mixtape, “Wait” (2023), and his solo track, “Trigger (DINO Solo)” (2025).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]