Boy band Riize's Sohee tops poll for best thick-rimmed glasses look

Read more
-
JYP founder pushes back against parliamentary scrutiny over 'Fanomenon,' cites 'sacrifice' by K-pop agencies
Park Jin-young told lawmakers that K-pop’s biggest agencies are giving up revenue, not gaining favor, by participating in the government-backed concert and awards project.
-
Kakao Entertainment teams up with Atlantic Music Group to expand K-pop globally
The companies will collaborate on global strategy, production, distribution and promotion for K-pop artists.
-
Ko1keyz debuts in Korea and Japan with new single
The 12-member group formed through "Produce 101 Japan Shinsekai" released its first single in Korean and Japanese.
-
Hypeverse targets North America with ‘Weirdo’
The five-member virtual idol group will release its English-language pre-debut single Wednesday ahead of a planned debut next year.