Boy band Riize's Sohee tops poll for best thick-rimmed glasses look

A fan art, made by a fan whose social media handle is @myttorimilk, celebrating boy band Riize's Sohee's selection as the K-pop star who pulls off thick-rimmed glasses best PICNIC

Sohee was voted the K-pop star who wears thick-rimmed glasses best in a Picnic fan poll, edging out Astro's MJ and fromis_9's Park Ji-won.

Boy band Riize’s Sohee has been selected as the K-pop star who pulls off thick-rimmed glasses best, according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In K-pop fandoms, idols who pull off the style often have an approachable and intelligent image.

In the poll, which ran from Sept. 9 through Sept. 23, Sohee took first place with 39,274 votes. Astro’s MJ followed with 38,645 votes, and fromis_9’s Park Ji-won came in third with 30,937 votes.

Picnic attributed Sohee’s selection to the contrast between his bright energy and passion on stage and his relaxed, natural appearances in everyday content. On his social media posts and livestreams, Sohee often shows a more casual side of himself by wearing glasses while interacting with fans, according to the fan-voting platform.

“Idols wearing thick-rimmed glasses with other everyday clothing, such as T-shirts and knitwear, has become a recognizable style among fans and has helped [celebrities] create a more natural and approachable image,” a spokesperson for Picnic said.

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]