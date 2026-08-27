Boy band Riize member Wonbin named K-pop's top trendsetter in fan poll

Fan art made by a fan whose social media handle is @esxzuioq to celebrate boy band Riize member Wonbin's selection on voting platform Picnic as the No. 1 trendsetter in K-pop PICNIC

Wonbin's outfits and hairstyles have attracted significant attention on social media, even from other artists' fandoms, according to the voting platform Picnic.

Boy band Riize’s Wonbin has been selected as the No. 1 trendsetter in K-pop, according to voting platform Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from July 31 through Aug. 14, Wonbin topped the list with 13,258 votes. Boy band NCT’s Taeyong came in second with 12,839 votes, and girl group ILLIT’s Wonhee closely followed with 11,913 votes.

According to Picnic, fans chose Wonbin for his fashion and hairstyles. His daily outfits and hairstyles have attracted significant attention on social media, even from other artists’ fans, helping him stand out.

Wonbin has also been making his mark at fashion events.

In May, he attended Chanel’s “Métiers d’Art 2026” show in Seoul, with his appearance gaining traction in the media.

“Artists’ tastes and styles […] ultimately accumulate to form their individual brand images,” Picnic said. “Wonbin has established himself as a K-pop star whose style changes […] generate significant buzz.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic’s official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]