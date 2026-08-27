Boy band Riize member Wonbin named K-pop's top trendsetter in fan poll

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Hanteo Global, KBS Media sign MOU to launch global K-culture festival
H-Con, short for Hallyu Convention, will be built around the Hanteo Music Awards, which uses the sponsor’s music chart data.
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Tomorrow X Together to kick off fifth world tour in November
Tomorrow X Together will launch its "Steal The Wind" world tour in Seoul with a three-day run from Nov. 13 through 15 before heading to other cities in Asia, North America and Europe.
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TNX turns setbacks into fuel on ‘Die Another Day’
P Nation’s first boy band returns Thursday with the guitar-driven “Die Another Day,” a more mature anthem shaped by members’ own struggles.
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SM, Tencent Music launch China joint venture with Super Junior-M’s Zhoumi as CEO
The joint venture, led by Super Junior-M's Zhoumi, will audition and debut a new Chinese idol group within three years.