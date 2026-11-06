Boy band P1Harmony returns with 10th EP ‘Blow Up’

The six-track release is a lighter, more easy-listening vibe than the band’s usual intense sound, the members said.

Boy band P1Harmony returned Friday with its 10th EP, "Blow Up," going for a lighter, easy-listening vibe, a departure from the hard-hitting, performance-heavy songs that the band is best known for.

"When I first heard it, I felt the melody was easier and more upbeat, rather than intense like songs P1Harmony usually does," member Theo said through a press release shared by FNC Entertainment on Friday. The six-track EP comes more than half a year after the release of its ninth EP "Blow Up" in March.

"That is why I think it is music a lot of people can enjoy, regardless of their taste."

Soul also shared a similar sentiment.

"Reading the name of the title track makes you feel like you are getting strong music, but when you listen to the songs yourselves, you will realize that it is very easy-listening music," the member said.

The EP and the music video for the title track were released at 2 p.m. on Friday. It also features the songs "Element," "How To," "Momentum," "t.o.t.y." and "Talk That." Three of the members named "Momentum," the track that Keeho worked on, as their favorite song of the album.

"It is a song that I worked on, and I think that makes me more affectionate toward it," Keeho said. "The choreography is also quite sexy, and I think our fans would like it too."

With the band recently celebrating its sixth anniversary, its members were ambitious in their plans.

Boy band P1Harmony, who released its 10th EP "Blow Up" on Nov. 6. FNC ENTERTAINMENT

"This is purely my personal goal and my own wish, but I want to release yet another full-length album," Keeho said. "I want to show, through a full-length album, how much higher we have climbed and a new side of us."

Theo hoped for "bigger and more spectacular shows," while Jiung said the band will remain the way they were.

"Honestly, I do not think our ultimate goal will be very different from what we have been doing so far. We plan to keep working to show new sides of P1Harmony, and I want to bring happiness to as many people as possible through our songs and stages."

For Jongseob, the band's long-term goal is "performing."

"Many people realize our true strengths at our concerts […] so I hope we get more chances to show ourselves on bigger and more varied stages."

P1Harmony, with members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob, debuted under FNC Entertainment on Oct. 28, 2020. The band's previous album, "Unique," debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in March, beating the No. 9 peak of its first English-language album "EX" (2025).





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]