Boy band Oneus to embark on its first world tour after agency move

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Dawn to release single ‘Too Much’ on Aug. 7 after three-year hiatus
The former Pentagon member will drop his first new song since 2023.
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NMIXX to make Japanese debut with best-of album in December
The 12-track release will feature “Blue Valentine” (2025) and Japanese-language versions of the girl group’s previously released songs.
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Cortis drops surprise single with Juicy J
The BigHit boy band released hip-hop single “Motion” ahead of its Lollapalooza Chicago set and North American tour kickoff.
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Who is aespa?
Blending virtual storytelling with chart-topping music, aespa has grown into one of K-pop's most influential fourth-generation girl groups.