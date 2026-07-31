Boy band Oneus to embark on its first world tour after agency move

A poster of Oneus' World Tour "Full Moon," which will kick off with concerts on Oct. 24 and 25 in Seoul B.WAVE ENTERTAINMENT

The boy band will open its "Full Moon" world tour in Seoul on Oct. 24 and 25, marking its first global trek since joining B.Wave Entertainment.

Boy band Oneus will kick off the "Full Moon" world tour in October, its agency B.Wave Entertainment said Friday.

Starting with two concerts in Seoul on Oct. 24 and 25, it will tour several continents including South and North America, Europe and Asia.

The "Full Moon" world tour marks the boy band's first world tour since joining B.Wave Entertainment in February.













More details of Oneus’ "Full Moon" world tour will later be shared via the band's official social media.

Oneus will once again meet fans worldwide via the tour, held a year after its previous world tour.

Oneus debuted as a sextet with an EP “Light Us” on Jan. 9, 2019 under the agency RBW. The group became quintet in 2022, after member Ravn left the team.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]