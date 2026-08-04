Boy band NEXZ to release new album in late August

The new album, set to drop on Aug. 24, comes about four months after the group's previous single, "Mmchk," was released in April.

Boy band NEXZ will release its new album “Saucin’” on Aug. 24, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The album comes about four months after the band’s previous single, “Mmchk,” was released in April.

The group uploaded a teaser for the upcoming album on Monday. The clip shows members tending to crops inside a greenhouse before crushing the produce and throwing brightly colored sauces at the screen.

In 2024, NEXZ debuted as a septet with six Japanese members — Tomoya, Yu, Seita, Hyui, Haru and Yuki — and one Korean member, So Geon. The boy band has released various EPs, including “Nallina” (2024), “O-RLY?” (2025) and “Beat-Boxer” (2025).

The band is set to perform at Rock in Rio, a music festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 11. It will also perform at the Straycity festival, headlined by Stray Kids, in Bogotá, Colombia, on Sept. 9; in Buenos Aires on Sept. 14; and in Mexico City on Sept. 25.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]