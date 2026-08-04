Boy band NEXZ to release new album in late August

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One Hundred Label CEO detained over alleged 30 billion won fraud
Prosecutors claim that Cha Ga-won proposed a business venture to an entertainment-tech company, received 24.2 billion won ($16.9 million) in advance payments but failed to carry out the project.
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'This is only the beginning': Kiss of Life turns blood, 'Sweat' and tears into scorching summer fun
The rising girl group says its new summer single channels the hard work behind K-pop glamour into a hotter, more personal follow-up to "Sticky" (2026).
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Boy band BoyNextDoor to release Japanese single in August, repackaged album in September
The digital single will mark BoyNextDoor's first Japanese project in exactly a year after its second Japanese digital single, "Boylife" (2025).
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Girl group Le Sserafim's agency launches audition in Korea's coastal regions
Anyone born in or after 2008 is eligible to apply, regardless of their gender or nationality, and the agency will accept applications until Aug. 23.