Boy band NCT's Ten to launch first solo U.S. tour in October

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KiiiKiii to perform at 2026 LCK final opening ceremony
The girl group will perform at the 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Grand Finals opening ceremony at Seoul's KSPO Dome on Sept. 13.
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Yorch of POW becomes Korea tourism ambassador
The Thai K-pop singer will promote Korea to Thai travelers, with Jeju among his top recommendations.
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Boy band Enhypen teams up with Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza for English version of 'Bloody Paradise'
Enhypen's agency stated that Luísa Sonza's "sultry, captivating vocals" go well with "the signature Brazilian funk rhythm of 'Bloody Paradise.'"
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BTS's 'Swim' receives gold certification from France's SNEP
The lead track from "Arirang" becomes the group’s 10th Syndicat National de l'Édition Phonographique (SNEP) gold-certified single.