Boy band NCT's Ten to launch first solo U.S. tour in October

A poster for boy band NCT member Ten's “Ten US Showcase Tour” shows the 14-city schedule that starts on Oct. 17. ILLIMNT

The announcement comes as Ten celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut this year and ahead of his upcoming single "Outwest," set for release on Sept. 4.

Boy band NCT’s Ten will embark on his first solo tour in the United States in October, his label Illimnt said on Wednesday.

According to a poster for the “Ten US Showcase Tour,” unveiled on Tuesday, the singer will kick off the tour in Seattle on Oct. 17, then head to Portland, Oregon; San Francisco; San Diego; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Houston; Dallas; Minneapolis; Chicago; Atlanta; and Boston before finishing the tour in New York on Nov. 10.

The announcement comes as the singer celebrates the 10th anniversary of his debut this year and ahead of his upcoming single “Outwest,” set for release on Sept. 4.

“Outwest,” which the singer helped produce, includes the title track and “IRL.”

Ten debuted as a member of NCT U, a subunit of NCT, under SM Entertainment in 2016. The singer was prominently active in NCT subgroup WayV and project boy band SuperM and released his first solo EP, “TEN,” in February 2024.

He announced in April that he had not renewed his contract with SM Entertainment but would remain a member of NCT.

Ten later co-founded Illimnt in July to pursue his solo career.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]