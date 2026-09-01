Boy band Modyssey set to release new music in October

Rookie boy band Modyssey poses for photograph during a music event held in northern Seoul on July 25. NEWS1

The rookie seven-member group will release “2.Multitude: How We Bloom” six months after its debut single sold more than 300,000 copies in its first week.

Rookie boy band Modyssey is set to release new music next month, its agency Onecead said Tuesday.

The October release, titled “2.Multitude: How We Bloom,” is expected to come six months after the group’s debut single, released in April.

Other details, such as the number of tracks in the new project or the release date, were not unveiled on Tuesday.

Rookie boy band Modyssey ONECEAD

The band’s seven members — Yichen, Hengyu, Rowan, Lynnlynn, Li Zihao, Suren and Fan Zheyi, all of whom are Chinese nationals — debuted after winning Mnet's survival audition show "Planet C: Home Race" (2025).

It has sold more than 300,000 copies in the first week of the release of its debut single, “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony.”

The group has also appeared on weekly music shows in Korea and expanded its overseas activities, including appearances at KCON Japan in May and KCON LA in August.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]