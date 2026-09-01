Boy band Modyssey set to release new music in October

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Stray Kids' Felix to drop new song 'Slow It Down'
The new single, along with a music video starring actor Roh Yoon-seo, will be released on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as part of the boy band's SKZ-Player project.
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Ha Young exits 'The Trauma Code' sequels over great-grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese past
Netflix confirmed the actor will not return after acknowledging her great-grandfather’s activities during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.
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Lee Chang-sub to release new solo EP
BTOB's Lee Chang-sub will release his third solo EP, "Lee;Make (Fragmenta Amoris)," on Sept. 15.
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NCT takes over Seoul for 10th anniversary
Fountain shows, member outfits, a flea market and an exhibition will mark NCT's 10th anniversary across Seoul in September.