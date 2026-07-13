Boy band idntt expands to 20 members with itsnotover — but it’s still not over

Boy band itsnotover performs "Kids Return," the lead track of its third EP, "itsnotover," held at Blue Square in central Seoul on July 13. NEWS1

Modhaus unveiled five new members for idntt’s third subunit as the 24-member boy group moves closer to its full lineup.

The sprawling 24-member boy band, the male counterpart of girl group tripleS, is nearing completion with 20 members now unveiled.

On Monday, K-pop agency Modhaus debuted five additional members on Monday as idntt’s newest subunit, itsnotover, bringing the group’s current lineup to 20.

With the debut of itsnotover, idntt is promoting its new and third EP of the same name, “itsnotover,” as a 20-member group. The lineup combines the seven members of its first subunit, unevermet, launched in August last year and the eight members of the second, yesweare, unveiled in January.

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“When the first two subunits debuted, we were still trainees,” newly revealed itsnotover member Cho Eun-chan said during the subunit’s debut showcase at Blue Square in central Seoul on Monday.

“Now we are creating performances together with those two units,” Cho continued. “I think that is part of what makes idntt special — members who debuted earlier and those who watched them while dreaming of standing onstage can now share the same stage.”

The newly unveiled subunit itsnotover consists of Cho, Kwak Gi-woong, Lee Joo-heon, Yang Gyung-ho, and Kim Eun-sung.

The five rookies describe themselves as imperfect individually but bright together, creating an explosive synergy.

Boy band idntt's subunit itsnotover MODHAUS

“We may not be perfect as individuals,” Lee said. “But we make up for one another’s weaknesses, and I believe that sense of completeness makes us perfect as a team.”

Launched by Modhaus last August, idntt has been billed as the male counterpart to the agency’s 24-member girl group tripleS. Like tripleS, idntt — which currently has 20 members and will ultimately expand to 24 — is structured around three subunits that function like Lego blocks, joining together to form the complete group.

The initial plan was to unveil eight members for each subunit, starting with uneverment, yet with Hwangbo Min-gyeol suspending activities ahead of the debut following allegations of school bullying raised online, uneverment remains a septet. itsnotover, originally expected to be the final piece of the puzzle, has now debuted as a quintet, leaving four places vacant in the planned 24-member lineup.

Boy band idntt poses for a photo during a press showcase for its third EP, "itsnotover," held at Blue Square in central Seoul on July 13. NEWS1

Modhaus plans to unveil the remaining four members later as additions to itsnotover, while keeping the three-subunit system unchanged.

“Just as our name suggests, the anticipation is not over,” Kim said. “After promotions for this album, the remaining four members will join itsnotover, expanding it into a nine-member team and completing idntt.”

Unevermet member Kim Do-hun has watched the group grow from seven members to 15 and now 20, a journey he said has strengthened his confidence in the team.

“When there were 15 of us, I saw the potential for our appeal to be maximized once all 24 members came together,” Kim said. “Now that there are 20 of us, I am certain that our choreography and overflowing energy can reach many people and become our greatest strengths.”

The new album, “itsnotover,” features seven tracks: lead single “Kids Return” and B-sides “Twenty,” “Run It Up,” “Lovestruck,” “Trainspotting,” “Boys Gonna Dive” and itsnotover’s unit track “It’s Not Over.”

Boy band idntt in a promotional photo for its third EP, "itsnotover" MODHAUS

Modhaus bills idntt as “street culture idols,” with hip-hop sounds and aesthetics at the heart of the group’s concept. The latest lead single, “Kids Return,” similarly draws inspiration from old-school hip-hop.

With boldness at the center of the album’s message, yesweare member Park Nu-ri defined idntt’s fearless spirit as “going our own way without being deterred by what others think.”

Looking ahead, Park named winning a rookie award at Mnet’s MAMA Awards as his biggest goal, while unevermet member Kim Ju-ho said he hopes the group can “win a No. 1 trophy on every weekly music show.”

“If we ever win first place, I would love for all 20 of us get together for a celebratory meal,” said itsnotover member Cho with a smile.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]