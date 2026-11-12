Boy band Cortis racks up 1.5 billion Spotify streams

BigHit Music said that among K-pop boy bands that debuted in the past five years, Cortis surpassed 1.5 billion Spotify streams in the shortest time.

Boy band Cortis has accumulated 1.5 billion streams on Spotify since its debut, the group’s agency BigHit Music said on Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the band’s songs had nearly 1.6 billion streams in total on the platform, with about 1.2 billion from this year alone, according to its agency.

“RedRed,” released in April, has accumulated some 276 million streams.

BigHit Music said that among K-pop boy bands that debuted in the past five years, Cortis topped 1.5 billion Spotify streams in the shortest time.

“The milestone comes just 15 months after its debut and reaffirms its presence as a group that has reshaped the K-pop landscape,” the company said.





Yonhap