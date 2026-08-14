Boy band Big Ocean to release single ‘Love Sign’ in September

The trio, the first K-pop group with members who are hard of hearing, will release their new single on Sept. 9.

Big Ocean, the first K-pop group composed of members hard of hearing, will release the single "Love Sign" on Sept. 9.

The release comes about six months after the band's third EP "The Greatest Battle" came out in March, its agency Parastar Entertainment said Friday.

The name of the upcoming single plays on the pickup line "What’s your sign?" that asks about a person’s zodiac sign, while also referencing sign language.

Big Ocean is made up of three members: Kim Ji-seok, PJ and Lee Chan-yeon. They debuted in April 2024 with the single "Glow."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



