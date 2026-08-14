Boy band Big Bang named inaugural ambassador for Korea's space agency

According to the Korea AeroSpace Administration, the veteran boy band will help "broaden Koreans' interests and enhance their participation in the space sector."

Veteran boy band Big Bang has become the inaugural ambassador for the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), according to YG Entertainment on Friday.

Big Bang — which shares its name with one of the most well-known theories regarding the beginning of the universe — will promote Korea’s state space policies to the public both domestically and internationally.

“To advance Korea’s […] new ventures in space and aviation, the agency has named Big Bang as its promotional ambassador,” the KASA said. “Through various activities with Big Bang, we will broaden Koreans’ interests and enhance their participation in the space sector.”

Big Bang will join KASA’s public engagement program, dubbed “Dream Capsule” (translated), which is open to all Koreans and the band’s fans worldwide. Messages received through the website marking the band’s 20th anniversary since its debut will be encoded into an image, loaded aboard a Nuri rocket and sent into space.

Big Bang, which debuted in 2006, is set to release the digital single “BiiiG” on Wednesday and launch its world tour “XX: Cosmos” at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on Aug. 21. The group will perform 33 shows across 19 cities.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]