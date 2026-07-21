Boy band Ateez's agency pursues legal action over malicious posts

KQ Entertainment is tracking online posts and accounts that defame Ateez members, sexually harass them, invade their privacy or otherwise violate their rights.

Boy band Ateez’s agency, KQ Entertainment, announced that it is pursuing legal action against people who defame, insult or sexually harass the members online.

“We have been monitoring posts that target our artists […] and have already started legal proceedings for cases that have enough evidence,” the agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

KQ Entertainment is tracking not only posts that defame or sexually harass the members but also those that make false claims involving them, invade their privacy or otherwise violate their rights.

“Whether a post is deleted or an account is made private or closed, the materials that we have already secured are subject to legal review,” the agency said.

“For confirmed violations of the law, we will take strict legal action.”

KQ Entertainment also asked fans to report such posts or accounts to protectkq@gmail.com.

Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP “Treasure EP.1: All To Zero.” The band recently held its “Atiny’s Voyage: Tiny Mystery” fan meet and greet at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]