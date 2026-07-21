Boy band Ateez's agency pursues legal action over malicious posts

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Girl group Mamamoo adds Japan stop to '4WARD' world tour
For the additional stop, Mamamoo's "4WARD" world tour will head to the Tokyo Garden Theater on Oct. 25.
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Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin mandatory military service in August
Due to his enlistment, Kwak Dong-yeon will no longer appear on the tvN variety show "The Village Barber."
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Jennie to drop 'Less than a Lover' on July 24
The Blackpink star will drop her new solo track Thursday, unveiling a lo-fi sound she helped write, produce and visualize.
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‘We’re going for redevelopment!’: BoyNextDoor tears it up at world tour kickoff
At its Seoul show, the band balanced playful energy with unusually tender moments, framing its first world tour around home, gratitude and staying together.