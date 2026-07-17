Boy band &TEAM to perform at Grammy Museum's Global Spin Live

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K-pop album exports hit record high of $257.48 million in first half of year
K-pop album exports reached $257.48 million from January to June, up 125 percent from a year earlier, driven in part by BTS's fifth studio album, "Arirang."
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Seventeen's Wonwoo to unveil solo track 'Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter' on Friday
The release, which will drop on his birthday, will come while the singer is still serving his mandatory military duty.
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BTS's V tops fan poll for K-pop's best 'scene stealer'
Picnic poll recognizes his influence across music, fashion, advertising and global brand partnerships
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Who is IU?
From a little-known solo singer to one of Korea's most celebrated entertainers, IU has built a career spanning chart-topping music, acclaimed acting and award-winning songwriting.