Boy band &TEAM to perform at Grammy Museum's Global Spin Live

The Grammy Museum's announcement of &TEAM's appearance on Global Spin Live on Aug. 12. GRAMMY MUSEUM

The nine-member Japanese boy band will appear on the museum’s spotlight series in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 ahead of its second Korean EP release.

Boy band &TEAM will perform at the Grammy Museum's “Global Spin Live” in Los Angeles on Aug. 12.

The Japanese boy band will perform and then sit down with host Emily Mei to discuss its music and future plans, according to its agency YX Labels, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of HYBE Japan.

Global Spin Live is a Grammy Museum series spotlighting emerging artists from around the world. &TEAM's performance and interview will be released later through the Grammy Museum's official website and YouTube channel.

The nine-member boy band was formed in September 2022, consisting of four members — K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki — who participated in Mnet and HYBE's audition program “I-LAND” (2020) and five members — Yuma, Jo, Fuma, Harua and Maki — from HYBE's in-house audition program "&Audition – The Howling” (2022).

&TEAM is set to release its second Korean EP, “Mark on Me,” on Sept. 8.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]