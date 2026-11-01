Boy band Ampers&One to release full-length album 'Pathfinder' on Nov. 17

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Actor Choi Bool-am posthumously awarded Korea’s highest cultural honor
Veteran actor Choi Bool-am received the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit posthumously after a 67-year career beloved across generations.
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Actor Cha Ye-ryun denies school bullying allegations
HB Entertainment said allegations linking actor Cha Ye-ryun to school bullying claims are entirely unfounded.
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Lee Chang-dong’s first short film 'Heartbeat' to arrive on Netflix before 'Possible Love' this week
The 28-minute drama starring Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu explores a boy’s life with a depressed mother and a labor activist father.
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2026 MAMA Awards to be livestreamed on YouTube
Under a partnership between the 2026 MAMA Awards and Google, this year's awards show will be livestreamed on YouTube. The MAMA Awards have also incorporated Google's Gemini AI in its production process.