Boy band Ampers&One to release full-length album 'Pathfinder' on Nov. 17

The album, the first full release since the septet’s debut in 2023, is about the members’ journeys in the world.

Boy band Ampers&One will release the full-length album "Pathfinder" on Nov. 17, the first in three years since the band's debut in 2023.

The self-explanatory album will feature Ampers&One's journey to finding its own path in the world and the stories that come with the members' new adventures.

The new album comes seven months after the band's fourth EP "Definition" was released in April.

After releasing the record, Ampers&One performed in 27 cities around the world through its "Born to Define" tour, which took place in the United States, Asia and Europe.

Ampers&One debuted in 2023 as FNC Entertainment's third boy band, following SF9 and P1Harmony. The seven-member group — Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah and Seungmo — has released songs including "On and On" (2023), "Broken Heart" (2024) and "Kick Start" (2025).





BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]