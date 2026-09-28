Boy band Alpha Drive One's Arno tops Picnic's August K-pop artist poll

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NiziU embraces new challenges with first Korean EP ‘Sour Grapes’
Japanese girl group NiziU returns to Korea after 18 months with its first Korean EP, “Sour Grapes,” featuring a more intense concept and challenging choreography.
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Tomorrow X Together sets ‘Perfect Storm’ release
The band will release its six-track ninth EP, “Perfect Storm,” on Nov. 16 ahead of its new world tour.
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K-pop veterans Max Changmin, Minzy set for new solo releases
The TVXQ member will release the track “All of My Life,” while the 2NE1 singer is returning with “Calling,” both coming some five years after their last solo works.
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Lee attends Stray Kids' cultural exchange concert in Mexico, hails 'immense power of K-pop'
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung joined thousands of K-pop fans to watch boy band Stray Kids' "Straycity" concert during their state visit to Mexico.