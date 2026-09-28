Boy band Alpha Drive One's Arno tops Picnic's August K-pop artist poll

Fan art, made by a fan whose social media handle is @peachhvvy, celebrating Arno's selection as the K-pop artist who stood out in August PICNIC

Arno came in first with 113,269 votes. NCT's Doyoung ranked second with 102,431 votes, followed by SF9's Chani with 102,418.

Boy band Alpha Drive One’s Arno has been selected as the K-pop artist who stood out in August, according to a fan vote run by Picnic.

In the poll, which ran from Aug. 28 through Sept. 11, Arno came in first with 113,269 votes. NCT’s Doyoung ranked second with 102,431 votes, followed by SF9’s Chani with 102,418 votes.

Picnic attributed Arno’s selection to his stage presence and appearances in short-form social media content following Alpha Drive One’s recent comeback.

The band returned with its second EP, “Unbreakable: Beast,” in August and took first place on several domestic music programs with its lead track, “Born Dire.”

“Individual members’ brand power, alongside a group’s overall performance, is becoming increasingly important in the K-pop market, and this result reflects that trend,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “A member’s performances and fancams can bring in new fans; the activities of individual fan communities can, in turn, increase interest in the group as a whole.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Fans can participate through Picnic’s official website or its mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]