Boy band 82Major to release single 'HEAT' in September

82Major unveiled a teaser video for the single, which features the members training and preparing for something new.

Boy band 82Major will release the single “HEAT” on Sept. 1, its agency Great M Entertainment said on Thursday.

The release comes about five months after its fifth EP “Feelm” dropped in April.

The group unveiled a teaser video for the single on Wednesday, which features the members training and preparing for something new.

82Major debuted on Oct. 11, 2023, as Great M Entertainment’s first boy band. The group consists of six members: Hwang Sung-bin, Nam Sung-mo, Cho Sung-il, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Yae-chan and Kim Do-gyun.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]