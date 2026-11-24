Boy band 1verse released "Dancing in the Rain," a prerelease track from its upcoming first EP "Uncharted," which drops on Dec. 9

Boy band 1verse released “Dancing in the Rain” — a prerelease track from its upcoming first EP “Uncharted,” which drops on Dec. 9 — on Tuesday.

“Dancing in the Rain” combines the upbeat rhythm of dance-pop and the funky groove of disco-pop, according to the group’s agency, Singing Beetle.

“Instead of running from rain that won’t stop or trying to beat it, the song portrays a moment from childhood: laughing and singing together in the rain as you keep moving forward,” Singing Beetle CEO Michelle Cho, who wrote the lyrics, said in an English-language press release.

“Even if you’ve lost your way, [others’] voices and a song [that] you’d forgotten about [can] give you the strength to get back on your feet. [‘Dancing in the Rain’ is] about the courage to keep going a little further together, even without a set destination.”

1Verse, pronounced “universe,” is a five-member band, with its name reflecting the idea that each member contributes his own “verse” to form one shared story. It debuted in July 2025 with the single “The 1st Verse.”

Only three members — Kenny, Nathan and Aito — are currently conducting group activities, with Hyuk and Seok both on hiatus.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]