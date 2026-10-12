Bong Joon-ho takes a whimsical turn with first animated feature 'Ally'

The Oscar-winning director’s first animated feature follows a deep-sea creature’s journey toward the human world, with a global voice cast and a July release planned.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho will showcase his softer, whimsical creativity with his first feature animation, “Ally,” in July next year, movie distributor CJ ENM said Monday.

The animated film follows Ally, a young helicocranchia living in the deep sea, who embarks on an adventure after a mysterious airplane sinks into the ocean. Ally and its fish friends, all curious about the human world, are expected to explore the world above the surface.

Besides Bong, the production crews from 12 countries — namely Korea, France and Britain — helped create the animation.

Filmmaker Jason Yu, who is known for “Sleep” (2023), co-wrote the script with Bong. Actors Bradley Cooper, Ayo Edebiri, Alex Jayne Go, Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard and Rachel House joined for voice acting.

Global visual effects studio DNEG, known for its work on “Inception” (2010) and “Dune” (2021), is also involved in the production to enhance the film’s visuals.

Beyond its Korean release, the film will open in French theaters on July 14 through distributor and investor Pathé Films. The French distributor will oversee anticipated openings in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and the West African region.

For theatrical release in North America, Neon, a company that previously distributed Oscar-winning “Parasite” (2019) on the continent, will roll out the film.

In Asia, CJ ENM will handle distribution in Vietnam, Turkey and Indonesia.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]