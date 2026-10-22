BOL4 returns with autumn-inspired 10th EP

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Former Enhypen member Evan to open themed pop-up store in Seoul
Singer Evan will open a Gliddy-themed pop-up store in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood next week, offering merchandise and photo booth perks.
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K-pop dance crew We Dem Boyz turns to music with debut single 'Cinema'
The acclaimed K-pop choreography crew, which has created moves for G-Dragon, Jennie and Jay Park, will step into the spotlight with the release of its first single on Nov. 9.
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FNC Entertainment partners with YG Plus to expand global music distribution
YG Plus will distribute FNC Entertainment's full music catalog and collaborate on merchandise and live events worldwide.
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Lee Soo-man’s new boy band A2O Soul to release 1st album in November
The 15-member boy band will release its first album, “Superstar,” on Nov. 9 following strong chart results for its prerelease single.