BOL4 returns with autumn-inspired 10th EP

BOL4, the one-person band of singer-songwriter An Ji-yeong, will release her 10th EP, “October Archive,” on Thursday, according to her agency, Kanverse.

The album comes three months after the remake single “Please Summer!” in July, a cover of the duo Indigo’s 2002 track of the same name.

“October Archive” is inspired by autumn, An’s favorite season, according to the agency.

An also wrote the lyrics and composed all the album's tracks while also overseeing its production.

"[Autumn] has been a source of comfort for me, a season of longing and a time when I experienced love in its purest form," An said in a press release.

The EP features five tracks, including lead track “Golden Hour” and the second lead track “Full Count.”

“Golden Hour” blends modern rock with retro vibes and conveys the message that love is ultimately what makes people shine the brightest, according to the agency. Actor Chae Jong-hyeop also appears in the song’s music video.

“Full Count” was inspired by An’s passion for baseball. She is known to be a fan of the KBO's Samsung Lions.

Drawing a parallel between life and a full count — one of the most tense moments in baseball — "Full Count" delivers a message about holding on to hope until the very end.

BOL4 debuted in 2016 as a duo consisting of vocalist An and guitarist and vocalist Woo Ji-yun. Woo left the group in 2020 and now performs as a solo artist under the stage name Odd Child. BOL4 has since continued as a solo act led by An.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]