Blackpink’s Rosé to release single 'new trick' on Sept. 18

Rosé departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition on May 4. AP/YONHAP

Rosé will release her new single with a Dave Meyers-directed video filmed entirely on an iPhone 18 Pro.

Rosé of the girl group Blackpink will release a new single, "new trick," on Sept. 18, according to a post on the singer’s social media.

The music video is filmed entirely with the newly released iPhone 18 Pro. The production is part of phone maker Apple’s "Shot on iPhone" campaign.

The newly released visuals include Rosé holding a lollipop wrapped in burgundy packaging bearing the words “new trick” while what appears to be a snippet of the upcoming track plays in the background.

A screen-captured image from a newly revealed clip for "new trick" on Rosé's Instagram SCREEN CAPTURE

Dave Meyers directed the upcoming music video. Meyers previously worked with the singer to produce the music video for Blackpink’s "Jump" (2025).

Rosé released hit tracks "Toxic til the end" and "APT." on her first solo full-length album, "Rosie," in 2024. The singer debuted as a member of Blackpink in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group is known for songs "As If It’s Your Last" (2017), "Lovesick Girls" (2020) and "Pink Venom" (2022).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]