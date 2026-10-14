Blackpink’s Rosé to perform at Los Angeles art museum’s annual Art+Film Gala

Blackpink's Rosé poses for photos at a VIP screening of the film "Hope," directed by Na Hong-jin, at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 13. NEWS1

The museum cited the singer’s status as a global pop star with her inclusion, saying that it will “amplify the spirit of the evening.”

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (Lacma) annual Art+Film Gala next month in Los Angeles, the museum announced.

The singer is the musical guest of this year's edition honoring artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the museum said on its website Tuesday.

Co-chaired by Lacma trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala will take place Nov. 7. Gucci is returning as the presenting sponsor, with Audi providing transportation and additional support.

"The Lacma Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world," Chow said in a statement. "As a global pop superstar, Rosé will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style."

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser support the initiative to make film more central to the museum's curatorial programming and its broader mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming.





Yonhap