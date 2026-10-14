Blackpink’s Rosé to perform at Los Angeles art museum’s annual Art+Film Gala

The museum cited the singer’s status as a global pop star with her inclusion, saying that it will “amplify the spirit of the evening.”

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(서울=뉴스1) 권현진 기자 = 블랙핑크 로제가 13일 오후 서울 강남구 메가박스 코엑스에서 열린 영화 '호프(HOPE)’(감독 나홍진) VIP시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. '호프'는 비무장지대에 위치한 호포항 출장소장 범석(황정민 분)이 동네 청년들로부터 호랑이가 출현했다는 소식을 듣고, 마을 전체가 비상에 걸린 가운데 믿기 어려운 현실과 마주하며 벌어지는 이야기를 그린 작품이다. 2026.7.13/뉴스1
Blackpink's Rosé poses for photos at a VIP screening of the film "Hope," directed by Na Hong-jin, at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 13.

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (Lacma) annual Art+Film Gala next month in Los Angeles, the museum announced.

The singer is the musical guest of this year's edition honoring artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the museum said on its website Tuesday.

Co-chaired by Lacma trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the gala will take place Nov. 7. Gucci is returning as the presenting sponsor, with Audi providing transportation and additional support.

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"The Lacma Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world," Chow said in a statement. "As a global pop superstar, Rosé will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style."

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser support the initiative to make film more central to the museum's curatorial programming and its broader mission, including exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming.


Yonhap

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