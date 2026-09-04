Blackpink’s Lisa drops 'SaWaDiKa' ahead of October EP 'Press Play'

Lisa dropped the hip-hop prerelease track ahead of her Oct. 23 EP "Press Play," Las Vegas residency and documentary premiere.

Blackpink's Lisa released the song "SaWaDiKa" on Friday, ahead of her upcoming EP "Press Play."

The song is a prerelease track for her new EP "Press Play" set to be released on Oct. 23, according to Sony Music Entertainment Korea.

The song takes its title from a Thai greeting meaning "hello" and features her rap over a hip-hop sound.

Lisa is set to hold the show "VIVA LA LISA" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in November. She will become the first K-pop artist to hold a solo residency at the venue, Sony Music Entertainment Korea said.

Her documentary film "Always Lalisa" will be released in theaters worldwide on Oct. 12. The film will premiere earlier at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from Thursday to Sept. 20.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]