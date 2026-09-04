Blackpink’s Lisa drops 'SaWaDiKa' ahead of October EP 'Press Play'

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Riize marks 3rd anniversary with pledge to keep evolving
After drawing 420,000 fans on its first world tour, Riize vows to keep growing and aim for larger stages.
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41st Golden Disc Awards to be held for 2 days in Hanoi in January
Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will hold its first Vietnam ceremony on an outdoor stage in Hanoi on Jan. 9 and 10.
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IU teases new single set to release Sept. 10
IU will release a new single Thursday, her first music release in a year, with further details yet to be announced.
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The $3,400 camera Sakura just bought is notorious for breaking: Mine lasted two days
Despite its fragile mechanics, the Contax T3 delivers sharp, contrast-rich film photos with a premium Zeiss lens and effortless pocketable design.