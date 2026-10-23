Blackpink's Lisa drops first solo EP 'Press Play'

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Paul Kim eyes global audience with first U.S. single 'Love Me Hard'
The ballad singer releases his first U.S. single, an all-English song about pursuing love wholeheartedly.
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Former DAY6 member eaJ releases new EP exploring love, self-discovery
The former DAY6 member’s new EP explores anxiety, self-discovery and love while supporting youth mental health treatment.
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Enhypen earns praise from WHO chief for inspiring blood donations worldwide
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief's remarks come after Enhypen, in collaboration with the Korean Red Cross, launched a blood-donation campaign in January alongside the release of its seventh EP "The Sin: Vanish."
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Danielle, ADOR clash over price tag of Min Hee-jin's impact
The sixth hearing in the 33.1 billion won ($24.7 million) ADOR v. Danielle case yielded little in the way of tangible results, as the defendent's lawyers accused ADOR's team of stalling.