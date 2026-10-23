Blackpink's Lisa drops first solo EP 'Press Play'

The six-track album follows her debut full-length album "Alter Ego," which was released in February last year, and includes "Tarantino," "Sawadika," "V12," "Cobra," "Cut U Off" and "Sweat."

Blackpink’s Lisa returned to the music scene with her new solo EP “Press Play” on Friday, marking her first release in one year and eight months.

The six-track album, released at midnight, is the singer’s first solo EP and follows her debut full-length album “Alter Ego,” which dropped in February last year.

Fronted by the lead track “Tarantino,” the EP also includes “Sawadika,” “V12,” “Cobra,” “Cut U Off” and “Sweat.”

“Sawadika,” released ahead of the album in September, debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release. It set a record for Lisa as her highest-charting song.

The comeback follows a major milestone for the singer at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles last month. She won the Best Pop award, a major category, for “Dream” (2025), a track from “Alter Ego,” becoming the first Asian solo artist to claim the prize.





Yonhap