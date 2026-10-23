Blackpink's Lisa drops first solo EP 'Press Play'

The six-track album follows her debut full-length album "Alter Ego," which was released in February last year, and includes "Tarantino," "Sawadika," "V12," "Cobra," "Cut U Off" and "Sweat."

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A promotional image for Lisa’s track “Sawadika”

Blackpink’s Lisa returned to the music scene with her new solo EP “Press Play” on Friday, marking her first release in one year and eight months.

The six-track album, released at midnight, is the singer’s first solo EP and follows her debut full-length album “Alter Ego,” which dropped in February last year.

Fronted by the lead track “Tarantino,” the EP also includes “Sawadika,” “V12,” “Cobra,” “Cut U Off” and “Sweat.”

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“Sawadika,” released ahead of the album in September, debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release. It set a record for Lisa as her highest-charting song.

The comeback follows a major milestone for the singer at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles last month. She won the Best Pop award, a major category, for “Dream” (2025), a track from “Alter Ego,” becoming the first Asian solo artist to claim the prize.


Yonhap

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