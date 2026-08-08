Blackpink’s Jisoo apologizes to fans over lack of events for group's 10th anniversary

Blackpink's Jisoo poses for photos during a press conference for the Netflix rom-com series ″Boyfriend on Demand″ in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 26. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Jisoo said she was “especially sorry” after backlash emerged over the group’s limited milestone activities, with only a small meet-and-greet, announced just two days earlier, scheduled.

Jisoo of girl group Blackpink apologized to fans Saturday over criticism surrounding the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Blink, Blackpink’s fandom, have criticized the lack of events marking the milestone anniversary. The group is scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet with 40 fans Saturday afternoon. The event was announced just two days before the anniversary.

Jisoo addressed the controversy in a post on Weverse, a fan community platform, saying she felt “especially sorry” on the 10th anniversary.

She also thanked fans for making Blackpink shine and apologized for causing them disappointment.

“Thank you for celebrating our 10th anniversary, and I’m sorry once again for causing you such disappointment,” she wrote. “I always want to tell you how grateful I am and how much I love you.”

She added that she hoped fans would leave “a little room” for her sincerity despite their disappointment.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment with its debut single album “Square One.” The members’ exclusive contracts with the agency expired in 2023, and none renewed their individual contracts. Jennie founded her own agency, Odd Atelier, also known as OA; Rosé signed with The Black Label; Lisa founded her own label, Lloud; and Jisoo established her own agency, Blissoo.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]