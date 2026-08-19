Blackpink's Jennie prepares to release first solo EP

Blackpink’s Jennie is gearing up to release her first solo EP by the end of August, her agency OA Entertainment said Tuesday.

CHO YONG-JUN
CHO YONG-JUN NEWS REPORTER
Published
Album cover for Jennie's digital single "Less than a lover."

Blackpink's Jennie will release a new EP at the end of August. 

"Jennie is getting prepared for her comeback, aiming to release her new EP by the end of August," Jennie's self-established agency, OA Entertainment, said Tuesday. 

The upcoming release will be her first solo EP. 

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The Blackpink member dropped the digital single "Less than a Lover" on July 24 and performed "Fallen Angel" and "lockitdown," which has not been released yet, during her music festival performances in the Summer. 

Jennie performed at The Governor's Ball Music Festival in New York on June 7, Rockilde Festival in Denmark on July 3, Open'er Festival in Poland on July 4, Mad Cool Festival in Spain on July 9 and at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan on Friday and Sunday.

Jennie released her first solo single, "Solo," in November 2021 and dropped her first solo full-length album, "Ruby," in March 2025. 


BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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