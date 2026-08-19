Blackpink's Jennie prepares to release first solo EP

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BTS, HUNTR/X, Lisa lead K-pop nominees at 2026 MTV VMAs
BTS's "Swim" and "Golden" (2025) from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) were nominated for Song of the Year, while Lisa earned nominations in four categories, the most of any K-pop artist.
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‘Our Sticky Love’ tops Netflix non-English chart amid controversy over Ha Young’s alleged pro-Japanese family
The romantic comedy became Netflix’s most-watched non-English series worldwide in its second week, despite controversy surrounding Ha Young’s family history.
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Jennie’s agency targets altered Summer Sonic festival clips
OA Entertainment says it will pursue civil and criminal action over unverified photos and videos of the Blackpink singer.
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Don Lee to join Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'
The Korean American actor joins the action franchise’s third film as production gets underway.