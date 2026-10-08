Blackpink's Jennie joins The Weeknd on stage in Goyang

Jennie, left, and The Weeknd perform “One of the Girls” (2023) during “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd,” the Korean leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour, at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on Oct. 8. SCREEN CAPTURE

The Canadian singer completed his “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd” in Gyeonggi.

Blackpink’s Jennie made a guest appearance at The Weeknd’s concert in Korea on Thursday.

“Thank you so much for having me; thank you, Abel,” Jennie said, referring to The Weeknd’s birth name, during the second and final night of “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd” at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. Thursday’s show began at 7:45 p.m.

Jennie and The Weeknd performed their 2023 collaboration “One of the Girls,” from the soundtrack to the HBO series “The Idol” (2023).

The two-night engagement at Goyang Stadium is the Korean leg of The Weeknd’s ongoing “After Hours Til Dawn” tour and marks his first performance in Korea in eight years.

The Weeknd performs during “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd,” the Korean leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour, held at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 7. SEBASTIEN NAGY

The concerts mark the 28th edition of Hyundai Card’s “Super Concert” series, launched in 2007, and its first installment in three years, following Bruno Mars’s 2023 Seoul show.

The shows drew a total of 110,000 concertgoers over two nights.

A poster for "Hyundai Card Super Concert 28 The Weeknd," the Korean leg of the singer's ongoing "After Hours Til Dawn" world tour, which takes place at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 7 and 8 HYUNDAI CARD







BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]